Redskins' Alex Smith: Loses slew of teammates to injuries
Smith's supporting cast took a big hit Monday with the announcement that wide receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder) and starting guards Brandon Scherff (pectoral) and Shawn Lauvao (knee) will miss the rest of the season, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Adding to the injury woes, slot receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) hasn't played since Week 5 and left tackle Trent Williams (thumb) is expected to miss two or three more games. Williams and Scherff are two of the NFL's best at their respective positions and have played a big role in Adrian Peterson's success through the first half of the season. Smith will now be working with a shell of an NFL offense around him, but he'll at least get to ease into the situation with a favorable Week 10 matchup at Tampa Bay. There's also a distinct possibility the lack of talent forces Washington into more situations requiring a pass-heavy approach, and coach Jay Gruden does have a track record of putting together respectable passing attacks while dealing with numerous injuries.
