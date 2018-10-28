Redskins' Alex Smith: Manages offense to win over Giants
Smith completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 178 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants. He also carried three times for 13 yards
Smith finished short of 200 yards passing for the third straight week as his team relied on defense and the running game to grind out a win. He did complete 63 percent of his attempts, including a seven-yard touchdown strike to Adrian Peterson in the first quarter, and he avoided turning the ball over for the third straight game. Smith has helped Washington to first place in the NFC East, but their winning recipe seems to involve a very conservative passing game which has made him a lackluster fantasy option. Large returns aren't necessarily a given even in an inviting matchup with the Falcons next Sunday.
More News
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Throws for touchdown in win•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Throws pair of touchdowns in win•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Struggles in defeat•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Airs it out in Week 3 win•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: No touchdowns or turnovers in loss•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Produces 8.5 yards per attempt•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...