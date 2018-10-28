Smith completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 178 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants. He also carried three times for 13 yards

Smith finished short of 200 yards passing for the third straight week as his team relied on defense and the running game to grind out a win. He did complete 63 percent of his attempts, including a seven-yard touchdown strike to Adrian Peterson in the first quarter, and he avoided turning the ball over for the third straight game. Smith has helped Washington to first place in the NFC East, but their winning recipe seems to involve a very conservative passing game which has made him a lackluster fantasy option. Large returns aren't necessarily a given even in an inviting matchup with the Falcons next Sunday.