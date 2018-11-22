Redskins' Alex Smith: May not be ready for 2019 opener
Smith (lower leg) will require 8-to-10 months to recover fully, which could impact his availability for Week 1 of the 2019 season, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Initially expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 months, Smith's expanded recovery timetable may stem from what surgeons discovered during emergency surgery on Nov. 18. Among his fractures, he suffered compound and spiral breaks of the tibia and fibula in his right leg. Smith will have to regain motion in his ankle while strengthening his lower right leg before gaining medical clearance to play again. In the short term, the Redskins will trust Colt McCoy to fend off the rest of the NFC East in pursuit of a playoff spot.
