Coach Jay Gruden relayed Wednesday that Smith (lower leg) should be able to remove his fixator cast in around a month, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Despite the progress, Smith is expected to sit out all of the 2019 campaign after suffering a gruesome leg injury in Week 11 last season. He was spotted walking outside Wednesday, which at least represents a step in the right direction. The team traded for Case Keenum and spent a 2019 first-round pick on Dwayne Haskins this offseason, leaving Smith's long-term status with the team in question.