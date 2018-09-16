Smith completed 33 of 46 passes for 292 yards without a touchdown or turnover while adding 14 yards on four carries in Sunday's 21-9 loss to the Colts.

Washington's running game couldn't get anything going, and Smith was stuck checking the ball down. He took care of the ball as usual, but failed to lead the offense into the end zone and managed only 6.3 yards per attempts after posting a robust 8.5 in his Redskins debut. While Andrew Luck threw for only 179 yards to Smith's 292, Indianapolis' ability to convert three times in the red zone was the difference in the game.