The Redskins reportedly aren't planning on Smith (lower leg) taking the field in 2019, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Redskins have yet to make an official statement, but it's not at all surprising the team would take a cautious mindset with Smith still early on in his recovery. The veteran quarterback was recently seen utilizing crutches and sporting a sizable brace in the wake of multiple surgeries to repair a broken fibula and tibula in his right leg, as well as a subsequent infection that caused additional complications. The Redskins seem likely to utilize the draft or free agency to bring some more stability to their quarterback situation.

