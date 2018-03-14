Redskins' Alex Smith: Officially joins Redskins

Smith officially has been traded from the Chiefs to the Redskins for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick in the 2018 draft.

With Patrick Mahomes taking over in Kansas City, the 33-year-old Smith actually ended up with a pretty sweet deal, joining a Washington franchise that's expected to give him a four-year, $94 million contract with $70 million guaranteed. It isn't out of the question that he approaches his career-best stat line from last season, as the Redskins offense is directed by Jay Gruden and features a deep group of pass catchers including Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson, Josh Doctson, Jordan Reed (hamstring, toe), Vernon Davis and Chris Thompson (leg), along with a stud left tackle (Trent Williams) to protect Smith's blindside. The contract suggests that Washington brass doesn't view Smith as a major downgrade from Kirk Cousins.