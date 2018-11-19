Smith (lower leg) was officially placed on injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith is set to spend the next 6-to-8 months recovering from surgery to repair a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg. With a fully guaranteed $15 million base salary in 2018, it would be a surprise if he doesn't return as the Redskins' No. 1 signal caller in 2019. However, it's not certain that Smith will do so in time for Week 1. In any event, Colt McCoy will quarterback the Washington offense for the remainder of the 2018 campaign.

