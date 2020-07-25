Smith is scheduled to have his physical with Washington's team doctors on Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

According to Stephania Bell of ESPN, Smith has already been cleared by his surgical team for full football activity, so it looks like he will be ready to move ahead in that process if he passes his physical. The news is pretty remarkable considering how serious of an injury he sustained back in Week 11 of 2018. He suffered a compound fracture of his right tibia and a fractured right fibula, which resulted in him at one point deliberating whether or not to have his leg amputated due to the severity of an ensuing infection. The veteran signal caller has remained intent on playing again, but at 36-years-old and coming off such a serious injury it remains unclear if that will be a possibility. Second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins is the presumed starter going into the season at this point, while Kyle Allen and Steven Montez are both on the depth chart as well.