The Redskins are optimistic that Smith (lower leg) will be able to resume his career in 2019, though doctors are maintaining a "wait-and-see" attitude with regards to the quarterback's future outlook, sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 34-year-old suffered one of the more gruesome-looking injuries in recent memory in the Redskins' Week 11 loss to the Texans, with doctors ultimately diagnosing him with a fractured tibia and fibula in his right leg shortly after he was carted off the field. According to Schefter, Smith's injury included the bone breaking through his skin, which could result in a longer rehab than what otherwise might be associated with such an injury. For what it's worth, coach Jay Gruden recently estimated Smith's timeline for recovery at 6-to-8 months, though it would be surprising if the veteran were on the field for the start of training camp next summer. While Smith is out for at least the remainder of 2018, the 6-5 Redskins will cast their lot with Colt McCoy under center as they look to hold off Dallas (6-5) and Philadelphia (5-6) for the NFC East crown.