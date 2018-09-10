Redskins' Alex Smith: Produces 8.5 yards per attempt
Smith completed 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-6 road win over the Cardinals.
Smith added 14 yards on eight carries, including a kneel down in victory formation to close out his first regular-season appearance for the Redskins. His efficient performance helped Washington dominate possession, which contributed to a 26-96-1 rushing line for 33-year-old Adrian Peterson. There was no clear preference in terms of pass-game options, with six Washington players drawing between three and seven targets. Chris Thompson and Jordan Reed scored the touchdowns, while Peterson accounted for the only gain or more than 23 yards. Smith will be well positioned for another efficient performance when the Redskins host the Colts in Week 2.
