Smith completed three of eight passes for 33 yards in Friday's preseason game against Denver.

Washington used the early portion of the game to evaluate Adrian Peterson, who took 11 carries for 56 yards on the four drives Smith played. With Jordan Reed (toe), Jamison Crowder (groin) and Chris Thompson (leg) all held out, Smith directed seven of his eight passes to either Vernon Davis or Paul Richardson. We probably won't see Smith again until Week 1, at which point he should have Reed, Crowder and Thompson back at his disposal for a road game in Arizona.

