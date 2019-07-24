Redskins' Alex Smith: Receives PUP designation
Smith (leg) was placed on the PUP list, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Smith is expected to miss the entire 2019 season and eventually will be moved to injured reserve. He still hopes to play football again, but it won't happen any sooner than 2020.
