Redskins' Alex Smith: Released from hospital
Smith (lower leg) has been released from the hospital, Adam Schefter and John Keim of ESPN.com report.
Smith underwent multiple surgeries on a broken fibula and tibia, which resulted in complications due to infection. The incident leaves Smith's future in football uncertain. There is optimism, but not certainty, that Smith will be able to resume his career.
