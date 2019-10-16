Smith (leg) threw passes Monday on a practice field, Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic report.

Smith worked on his drop back and threw a variety of routes, wearing a T-shirt and shorts while donning a compression sleeve over his surgically repaired right leg. He hopes to return to football in 2020, though he's acknowledged the possibility of his severe injury forcing him into retirement. The 35-year-old recently revealed that he had 17 operations on his broken right leg, which was stabilized by an external fixator until nearly eight months after the initial injury, Thom Loverro of The Washington Times reports. It isn't clear how Smith would fit in with the Redskins if/when he's able to continue his NFL career.

