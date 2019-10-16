Redskins' Alex Smith: Resumes throwing
Smith (leg) threw passes Monday on a practice field, Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic report.
Smith worked on his drop back and threw a variety of routes, wearing a T-shirt and shorts while donning a compression sleeve over his surgically repaired right leg. He hopes to return to football in 2020, though he's acknowledged the possibility of his severe injury forcing him into retirement. The 35-year-old recently revealed that he had 17 operations on his broken right leg, which was stabilized by an external fixator until nearly eight months after the initial injury, Thom Loverro of The Washington Times reports. It isn't clear how Smith would fit in with the Redskins if/when he's able to continue his NFL career.
More News
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Receives PUP designation•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Sheds external fixator•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Still hopes to resume career•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Month from shedding fixator cast•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Not expected to play in 2019•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Sporting brace on right leg•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Target Hunter
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including waiver...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Rankings: Trust Hopkins? New No. 1 QB?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Best Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.