Redskins' Alex Smith: Sporting brace on right leg
Smith was spotted in Washington on Monday donning a sizable brace on his surgically repaired right leg, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Smith was in attendance for the NBA's Washington Wizards' home game and required the assistance of crutches to move about the arena. It's not surprising that Smith isn't able to walk on his own yet after he required multiple surgeries to repair a broken fibula and tibia. He also experienced additional complications when the surgeries resulted in an infection, which further clouds Smith's chances of playing in 2019. At this point, Washington hasn't ruled Smith out for the upcoming season, but expect the team to address their quarterback room through the draft or free agency in the months to come if for no other reason than insurance.
