Smith (leg) told Angie Goff of FOX5 DC that he plans to resume his football career.

Smith hopes to have the external fixture on his leg removed by the end of July, at which point he could start jogging and doing some other light activity. He won't be ready to play during the upcoming season, but he conceivably could make it back for 2020. The 35-year-old quarterback is signed through 2022, with his base salaries guaranteed for the next two years. Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy (leg) will compete for the starting job in Washington this season.

