Smith suggested in an ESPN Outside the Lines report that he is "very much lucky to be alive."

Smith underwent multiple surgeries after suffering a compound fracture of his right tibia and a fractured right fibula in a 2018 Week 11 contest against the Texans, at one point deliberating whether or not he might need to amputate his leg due to the severity of the ensuing infection. While the veteran signal caller was able to persevere through the scary circumstances, Smith is intent on playing again in the NFL, and considering the quarterback resumed throwing last October, it's entirely possible the 35-year-old could make his return sometime in 2020.