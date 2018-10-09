Smith completed 23 of 39 passes for 275 yards and an interception in Monday night's 43-19 loss to the Saints. He also rushed twice for seven yards and a touchdown, but lost a fumble as well.

Smith was pretty poor for the majority of Monday's blowout defeat, which included a fourth-down interception that all but ended Washington's hopes of a comeback during the second half. On the next drive, Smith fumbled on another fourth-down attempt. Besides his four-yard touchdown run to end the second quarter, Smith's only other bright spots came on the Redskins' last offensive series, which saw him throw for 77 yards. He'll hope to build on that in Week 6 at home versus the Panthers.