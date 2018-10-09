Redskins' Alex Smith: Struggles in defeat
Smith completed 23 of 39 passes for 275 yards and an interception in Monday night's 43-19 loss to the Saints. He also rushed twice for seven yards and a touchdown, but lost a fumble as well.
Smith was pretty poor for the majority of Monday's blowout defeat, which included a fourth-down interception that all but ended Washington's hopes of a comeback during the second half. On the next drive, Smith fumbled on another fourth-down attempt. Besides his four-yard touchdown run to end the second quarter, Smith's only other bright spots came on the Redskins' last offensive series, which saw him throw for 77 yards. He'll hope to build on that in Week 6 at home versus the Panthers.
More News
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Airs it out in Week 3 win•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: No touchdowns or turnovers in loss•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Produces 8.5 yards per attempt•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Quiet against Denver•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Ready for extended work•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Looks sharp in Washington debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eagles have options to replace Ajayi
Jay Ajayi won't be able to help Fantasy owners anymore, but the Eagles have two young backs...
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...