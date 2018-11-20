Redskins' Alex Smith: Suffered compound, spiral fractures
Smith's season-ending injury included compound and spiral fractures in his right leg, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
What was already known to be a gruesome injury became even more so following Schefter's report. While Smith is expected to require 6-to-8 months of recovery, the immediate concerns are the potential for infection and compartment syndrome, per Stephania Bell of ESPN. Beyond that duo, the biggest steps in Smith's rehab will be regaining full range of motion in his right ankle and strength in his lower right leg. With a long and winding road in front of him, he can at least look forward to a fully guaranteed base salary of $15 million for the 2019 campaign, even if he's not ready for Week 1. In the meantime, Colt McCoy will finish out the current season as the Redskins' starting signal-caller.
