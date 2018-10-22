Redskins' Alex Smith: Throws for touchdown in win
Smith completed 14 of 25 passing attempts for 178 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cowboys. He added 16 rushing yards on four carries.
Smith completed a season-low 56-percent of his passes Sunday while failing to reach 200 passing yards for the second straight week. The 34-year-old again struggled to find a rhythm but was bailed out by his defense. He'll try to rebound on the road Week 8 against the Giants.
