Smith completed 21 of 36 passes for 163 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Redskins' 23-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also rushed six times for 13 yards and fumbled once, but it was recovered.

Smith opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Vernon Davis in the first quarter, and he added a two-yard scoring dart to Paul Richardson before the period was over. That was about the extent of the fireworks for the veteran on the day, but his conservative, mistake-free play coupled with solid defense was enough to squeeze out a home victory. Although it was Smith's lowest passing yardage total of the season, it resulted in a viable fantasy line, one that he'll look to build on in a Week 7 divisional showdown against the Cowboys.