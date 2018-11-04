Redskins' Alex Smith: Tops 300 yards for first time in 2018
Smith completed 30 of 46 passes for 306 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 38-14 loss to Atlanta. He added a 22-yard run for good measure.
Washington was still scoreless in the final moments of the first half when Smith lofted a two-yard touchdown pass to Josh Doctson. Atlanta responded immediately and Smith was left playing catchup for the rest of the game. Smith has been efficient in his first season in D.C., with just two interceptions on the year, but with 10 total touchdowns 6.8 yards per attempt, he remains a low-end fantasy option. Next Sunday might be Smith's game to shine as Washington travels to a Tampa Bay defense ranked dead last in opponent passer rating.
More News
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Manages offense to win over Giants•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Throws for touchdown in win•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Throws pair of touchdowns in win•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Struggles in defeat•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Airs it out in Week 3 win•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: No touchdowns or turnovers in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...