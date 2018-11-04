Smith completed 30 of 46 passes for 306 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 38-14 loss to Atlanta. He added a 22-yard run for good measure.

Washington was still scoreless in the final moments of the first half when Smith lofted a two-yard touchdown pass to Josh Doctson. Atlanta responded immediately and Smith was left playing catchup for the rest of the game. Smith has been efficient in his first season in D.C., with just two interceptions on the year, but with 10 total touchdowns 6.8 yards per attempt, he remains a low-end fantasy option. Next Sunday might be Smith's game to shine as Washington travels to a Tampa Bay defense ranked dead last in opponent passer rating.