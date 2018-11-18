Coach Jay Gruden told John Keim of ESPN.com after Sunday's loss to the Texans that Smith will undergo surgery on his lower right leg.

Specifically, the tibia and fibula were noted. Smith's right leg crumpled under him on a third-quarter sack, and he required an air cast and cart to leave the field. In Smith's place, Colt McCoy completed six of 12 passes for 54 yards and one touchdown while running five times for 35 yards. As the only other QB on the roster, McCoy likely is the top candidate to start Thanksgiving day at Dallas. However, the Redskins are in the market for a free-agent pickup as soon as Monday.