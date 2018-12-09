Smith isn't expected to be ready to play at the start of the 2019 season while he continues to recover from an infection stemming from his multiple surgeries to address a broken fibula and tibia in his right leg, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith remains hospitalized after experiencing complications from the procedures he required to address the gruesome injury he sustained Nov. 18 against the Texans. The quarterback was always set to face a lengthy rehab regardless, but the infection has added another layer of concern that could threaten Smith's availability not just for 2019, but for the remainder of his career. After trading for Smith last March and signing him to a four-year, $94 million contract, the Redskins could be in the market for a new starting quarterback in free agency or the draft this offseason if they're not confident the 34-year-old will be able to return to his previous form.