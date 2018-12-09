Redskins' Alex Smith: Unlikely for start of 2019 season
Smith isn't expected to be ready to play at the start of the 2019 season while he continues to recover from an infection stemming from his multiple surgeries to address a broken fibula and tibia in his right leg, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Smith remains hospitalized after experiencing complications from the procedures he required to address the gruesome injury he sustained Nov. 18 against the Texans. The quarterback was always set to face a lengthy rehab regardless, but the infection has added another layer of concern that could threaten Smith's availability not just for 2019, but for the remainder of his career. After trading for Smith last March and signing him to a four-year, $94 million contract, the Redskins could be in the market for a new starting quarterback in free agency or the draft this offseason if they're not confident the 34-year-old will be able to return to his previous form.
More News
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Battling complications from surgery•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Playing future in jeopardy•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: May not be ready for 2019 opener•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Suffered compound, spiral fractures•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Officially placed on IR•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Facing timetable of 6-to-8 months•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...