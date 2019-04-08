Redskins' Andrew Ankrah: Lands in Washington

Ankrah signed a contract with the Redskins on Monday.

Ankrah played eight games for the Orlando Apollos in the now-extinct AAF, recording 14 tackles and three sacks. He'll work to stand out this offseason in order to earn a spot on Washington's 53-man roster, and could benefit from the team's need of pass rushers.

