Redskins' Anthony Lanier: Dealing with hip flexor
Lanier missed Sunday's practice due to a hip flexor, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Lanier's injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, but his status for Week 1 against the Cardinals come come into question if he's sidelined for multiple practices. Lanier is slated to provide depth at defensive end behind starters Matthew Ioannidis and Jonathan Allen.
