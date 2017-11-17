Lanier is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints with a knee injury.

Lanier was a limited participant in practice this week after playing 22 of 61 defensive snaps in last week's loss to the Vikings. Lanier and Matthew Ioannidis (hand) are both listed as questionable, which could leave Washington's defensive line short on depth if both are unable to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories