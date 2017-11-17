Redskins' Anthony Lanier: Questionable for Week 11
Lanier is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints with a knee injury.
Lanier was a limited participant in practice this week after playing 22 of 61 defensive snaps in last week's loss to the Vikings. Lanier and Matthew Ioannidis (hand) are both listed as questionable, which could leave Washington's defensive line short on depth if both are unable to play.
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.