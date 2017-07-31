Redskins' Anthony Lanier: Still not practicing
Lanier (lower leg) has yet to return to the practice field for the Redskins, JP Finlay of CSNMA reports.
Lanier played in four games for the Redskins last season before being placed on injured reserve due to foot and shin aliments. The rookie appears to be still hampered by the issues, but will need to make a return relatively soon if he hopes to find a spot on the team's final roster.
