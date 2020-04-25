Play

Redskins' Antonio Gandy-Golden: Washington selects in fourth

The Redskins selected Gandy-Golden in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 142nd overall.

Gandy-Golden is an interesting prospect out of LIberty, though his landing spot in Washington is rather discouraging. As a big receiver (6-foot-4, 223) with mediocre long speed (4.6-second 40), Gandy-Golden is probably somewhat redundant to second-year wideout Kelvin Harmon. Terry McLaurin is of course the unchallenged WR1, while Steven Sims is the favorite for the slot role. Gandy-Golden is a fine value at this point, to be fair, and perhaps Washington will be glad to have him if Harmon disappoints. Gandy-Golden was extremely productive at Liberty, catching 150 pases for 2,433 yards and 20 touchdowns over the last two years.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW