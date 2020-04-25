Redskins' Antonio Gandy-Golden: Washington selects in fourth

The Redskins selected Gandy-Golden in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 142nd overall.

Gandy-Golden is an interesting prospect out of LIberty, though his landing spot in Washington is rather discouraging. As a big receiver (6-foot-4, 223) with mediocre long speed (4.6-second 40), Gandy-Golden is probably somewhat redundant to second-year wideout Kelvin Harmon. Terry McLaurin is of course the unchallenged WR1, while Steven Sims is the favorite for the slot role. Gandy-Golden is a fine value at this point, to be fair, and perhaps Washington will be glad to have him if Harmon disappoints. Gandy-Golden was extremely productive at Liberty, catching 150 pases for 2,433 yards and 20 touchdowns over the last two years.