Redskins' Antonio Gibson: Heads to nation's capital

The Redskins selected Gibson in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 66th overall.

Gibson is yet another versatile offensive weapon produced by Memphis. He had explosive production in 2019, catching 38 of 56 targets for 735 yards, which is good for 19.3 yards per reception. He also took 33 carries for 369 yards and four scores. The Tony Pollard comparison is obvious given the same background, but Gibson is more athletic with a denser frame. Gibson is 6-foot and 228 pounds and runs a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. He should push for a starting role in three-wide sets right away in Washington and the Redskins can get creative with how they choose to deploy him.