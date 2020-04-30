Gibson is expected to act as a running back for the Redskins in 2020, ESPN's John Keim reports.

This comes directly from head coach Ron Rivera, but from a fantasy perspective, Gibson's positional classification could be a major sticking point for different fantasy platforms. Gibson's versatility is surely something to monitor regardless, particularly when Rivera suggests the team's 2020 third-round pick "has a skill set like Christian (McCaffrey)", but a wide receiver designation would likely hamper any sort of fantasy utility save for deeper leagues. Should Gibson qualify as a running back, however, it doesn't take much imagination to project similar figures to that of current free agent Chris Thompson, who piled together 206 receptions and 1,745 receiving yards across five seasons with the Redskins.