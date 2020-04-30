Gibson is expected to be utilized primarily as running back for the Redskins in 2020, ESPN's John Keim reports.

This comes directly from coach Ron Rivera. From a fantasy perspective, Gibson's positional classification could be a major sticking point among different platforms. The 6-foot, 228-pounder's versatility is something to monitor regardless, particularly when Rivera suggests the team's 2020 third-round pick "has a skill set like Christian (McCaffrey)." A wide receiver-only designation for Gibson would likely hamper his fantasy utility, save for deeper leagues. Should he qualify as a running back, however, it doesn't take much imagination to project similar production to that of current free agent Chris Thompson, who piled up 206 receptions and 1,745 receiving yards across five seasons with Washington.