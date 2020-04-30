Redskins' Antonio Gibson: Will be used as RB
Gibson is expected to be utilized primarily as running back for the Redskins in 2020, ESPN's John Keim reports.
This comes directly from coach Ron Rivera. From a fantasy perspective, Gibson's positional classification could be a major sticking point among different platforms. The 6-foot, 228-pounder's versatility is something to monitor regardless, particularly when Rivera suggests the team's 2020 third-round pick "has a skill set like Christian (McCaffrey)." A wide receiver-only designation for Gibson would likely hamper his fantasy utility, save for deeper leagues. Should he qualify as a running back, however, it doesn't take much imagination to project similar production to that of current free agent Chris Thompson, who piled up 206 receptions and 1,745 receiving yards across five seasons with Washington.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty Trade Chart rich in rookies
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.