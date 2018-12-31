Stewart signed a reserve/future contract with the Redskins on Monday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Stewart spent time with the Jets', Raiders' and Redskins' practice squads this season, but never managed to be promoted to an active roster. The former 2017 third-round pick now enters the offseason buried on Washington's roster, and could need to stand out on special teams in order earn a long-term role.

More News
Our Latest Stories