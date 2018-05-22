Redskins' Arie Kouandjio: Expected to miss entire 2018 season
Kouandjio (quadriceps) is expected to miss the entire 2018 season, Kareem Copeland and Kimberley A. Martin of the Washington Post reports.
Kouandjio underwent surgery to repair a partially torn quadriceps last week and is expected to be placed on injured reserve in the near future. A six-game starter last season, Kouandjio was supposed to compete for a starting job at guard in 2018.
