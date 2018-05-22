Kouandjio (quadriceps) is expected to miss the entire 2018 season, Kareem Copeland and Kimberley A. Martin of the Washington Post reports.

Kouandjio underwent surgery to repair a partially torn quadriceps last week and is expected to be placed on injured reserve in the near future. A six-game starter last season, Kouandjio was supposed to compete for a starting job at guard in 2018.