Kouandjio signed a contract with the Redskins on Saturday, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Kouandjio was Washington's fourth-round draft pick in 2015 but was residing on the Ravens' practice squad this season. The 25-year-old will likely serve as offensive line depth since Washington's offensive line is decimated by injury.

