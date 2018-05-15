Redskins' Arie Kouandjio: To undergo surgery on quad
Kouandijo will undergo surgery this week to repair a torn quad and is expected to miss several months, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Kouandijo's official timetable will be determined after the surgery, but it looks like the lineman is set to miss extended time, putting his availability for Week 1 in question.
