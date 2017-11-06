Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said that Jones dislocated his shoulder in Sunday's win over the Seahawks and "could miss time," John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Gruden didn't reveal whether or not Jones would require surgery to address the injury, which would likely spell an end to his season. It appears the team will reevaluate Jones in the coming days to determine the best method for his recovery, but no matter what is ultimately decided, it looks as though he won't be ready to play Week 10 against the Vikings.