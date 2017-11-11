Redskins' Arthur Jones: Out Sunday
Jones (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Vikings, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official website reports.
Jones dislocated his shoulder in the Redskins Week 9 victory over the Seahawks. He will likely be reevaluated by the team next week.
