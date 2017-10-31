Redskins' Arthur Jones: Signing with Redskins
Jones is signing with the Redskins, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Jones worked out for the Redskins on Tuesday and is now set to join the team as they aim to bolster their defensive line. The veteran missed half of last season due to a groin injury and underwent sports hernia surgery at the beginning of July, which is likely the main reason he failed to make a roster at the start of the season. Jones should give Washington a bit more depth with Matthew Ioannidis set to miss time due to hand surgery.
