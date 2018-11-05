Redskins' Austin Howard: Joins Redskins
Howard signed a contract with Washington on Monday.
Howard is one of three offensive lineman, along with Luke Bowanko and Johnathan Cooper, to sign with Washington on Monday in the wake of season-ending injuries to starting guards Shawn Lauvao (knee) and Brandon Scherff (pectoral). The 31-year-old will provide Washington with much-needed offensive line depth as the season continues.
