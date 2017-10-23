Breeland (knee) is active for Monday's game against the Eagles.

Breeland is going to try and play Monday night as the Redskins can ill afford to be without their top two corners, since Josh Norman (ribs) will not play. The 25-year-old should see plenty of snaps Monday, barring an aggravation of his knee injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories