Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Cleared to play Sunday
Breeland (knee/groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
The two injuries rendered Breeland a limited participant in practices this week, but it appears he'll be able to fill his usual starting role in the Washington secondary. Breeland has compiled 22 tackles and six pass breakups in six games, but has yet to force a turnover this season.
