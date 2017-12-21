Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Full participant Wednesday
Breeland (shoulder) faced no limitations at the Redskins' practice Wednesday.
Breeland suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Cardinals but still played 74 of 82 defensive snaps. Coupled with the full practice Wednesday, the shoulder issue appears to have been minor and the 25-year-old is on track to play Week 16.
