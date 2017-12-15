Breeland posted six tackles (four solo) and a pick-six Sunday against the Chargers.

This appears to be the best fantasy day of Breeland's season, so it's odd that it came on a day where he played a season-low 28 of 72 possible defensive snaps. There doesn't appear to be any finite explanation for the low snap count. With a matchup against Arizona on the horizon, Breeland has a good shot at another solid performance, since Cardinals QB Blaine Gabbert is averaging 32.5 pass attempts per game while turning the ball over five times in his four starts this season.