Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Leaves practice with groin injury
Breeland exited Saturday's practice with a groin injury, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
Breeland said he simply "tweaked" his groin, so he may not be out long. Look for updates on the Redskins' starting corner to come in the following days.
More News
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable to return•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Six tackles in loss•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable to play•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Suits up Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...