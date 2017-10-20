Breeland (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Breeland suffered an MCL injury in Week 6, but his participation at Thursday's practice signals that he still could play against the Eagles on Monday night. If Breeland does miss the contest, the Redskins could be looking very thin at cornerback with Josh Norman (ribs) possibly missing his second straight game.

