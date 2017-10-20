Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Limited at Thursday's practice
Breeland (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Breeland suffered an MCL injury in Week 6, but his participation at Thursday's practice signals that he still could play against the Eagles on Monday night. If Breeland does miss the contest, the Redskins could be looking very thin at cornerback with Josh Norman (ribs) possibly missing his second straight game.
More News
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: To undergo MRI on knee•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Full participant at practice•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Leaves practice with groin injury•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable to return•
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...