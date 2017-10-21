Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable for Monday
Breeland (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against Philadelphia.
Given that he was a limited practice participant all week, Breeland at least has a decent chance to play Monday. He's not one of the league's faster corners, so any physical limitations could prove significant as he faces the likes of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith.
