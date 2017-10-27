Breeland (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Breeland was nursing this knee injury in Week 7 too, but he was still active. He should be expected to play, but be wary of the chance that his snaps could be limited. Breeland has racked up 22 tackles (19 solo) this season, yet keeping him on the bench would be wise due to the uncertainty surrounding his health.