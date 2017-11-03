Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable to play
Breeland (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Breeland is working his way back from a sprained MCL that's prevented him from taking part in either of the past two games. If he's held out of action yet again, Kyle Fuller would presumably draw the start opposite Josh Norman.
More News
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Surprise inactive Sunday•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Active for Week 7•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable for Monday•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: To undergo MRI on knee•
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...